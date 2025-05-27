AEW's Chris Jericho Explains Why Vince McMahon Fostered Dislike Backstage In WWE

Hate is a strong word, according to the inaugural and former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho. But in wrestling, the core of the industry is built around hate and animosity, with those despised rivals clashing in the ring with the strongest man surviving the fight. When asked by a fan if he ever "hated" any of the opponents he squared off with in real life within his three-decade long career, the "Credit Taker" mentioned one man he strongly disliked, and how the former Chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, kept egging Jericho and his challenger to keep the resentment going between them.

"The whole feud with Triple H going into WrestleMania 18, we didn't like each other," Jericho admitted during a Q&A with "Monopoly Events." "We like each other now, but we did not like each other then, at all...This is a famous trick that Vince used to do, he would encourage it...He encouraged Triple H and Chris Jericho not to like each other because a lot of times, that shows in the ring...So, it created a lot of competition and personal...not just animosity, but personal desire to show that you're the better man out there."

In the main event of WrestleMania 18 in 2002, Triple H successfully conquered Jericho, and won the Undisputed WWE Championship, at the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Although he takes a lot of credit, character wise, – hence the nickname above – Jericho gave McMahon credit where credit is due despite the real life controversy the former showman would face some time later, which would ultimately be the final nail in the coffin of his career and empire he built in professional wrestling.

