Vince McMahon Lawsuit Update: Judge Accepts Amended Version Of Janel Grant's Complaint

Connecticut Judge Sarah F. Russell has accepted Janel Grant's amended complaint in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

Grant initially filed the lawsuit in January 2024, alleging that during her time working for the company she was sexually assaulted and trafficked by McMahon and Laurinaitis, with WWE as a company accused of fostering an environment for such behavior to occur. In January, Grant filed an amended version of her complaint, prompting the defendants to petition the amended complaint to be rejected by the court. It was argued that Grant's amended complaint was done in bad faith, bringing undue public prejudice to the defendants by taking advantage of the civil docket system.

However, Russell rejected those arguments and found Grant to have met the threshold to revise her complaint. Russell's decision does not reflect any evaluation of the material fact of Grant's allegations, nor does it address the defendants' request to move to arbitration.

"I am not convinced the amendments are offered in bad faith," Russell noted in the order. "It is certainly clear that some of Grant's proposed amendments include facts she knew or should have known when she filed the [initial] Complaint. But her newly pleaded facts do not deprive Defendants of their ability to timely assert that her claims are subject to arbitration. I accordingly decline to find her amendments are in bad faith."