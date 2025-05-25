Cody Rhodes Returns At WWE SNME, Helps Jey Uso Retain World Title & Sets Up MITB Match

Jey Uso overcame Logan Paul to retain his World Heavyweight Championship after interference from John Cena and the returning Cody Rhodes to close WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

The bout itself saw Uso start with open-palm strikes to Paul, before being sent to the outside and hit with a plancha from Paul. Uso quickly got back on top, landing a hip attack in the corner for a near-fall before attempting the Uso Splash; Paul got his knees up, rolling Uso up for a near-fall. Paul caught Uso with the right over-hand for the near-fall, but Uso fought back to finally hit the Uso Splash and make the cover.

Cena, who had told Uso following his own match against R-Truth that he would be watching the match closely, emerged to pull the referee from the ring as he made the count. He then got into the ring and started beating down on Uso, with Paul watching by in equal shock before Rhodes' music hit and he ran down the entrance ramp. Rhodes took out Cena, allowing Uso to connect with a spear and another Uso Splash to Paul in the ring, scoring the winning pinfall and title retention.

After the match, Rhodes grabbed a mic and challenged Cena and Paul to a tag team match alongside Uso at Money in the Bank, standing tall as the show went off the air.