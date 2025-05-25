WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Compares His Heel Turn To John Cena's

Hulk Hogan's 1996 heel turn broke the hearts of many fans at the time and revitalized the Hulkster's career. It was also the catalyst for WCW's skyrocketing popularity and for the company becoming the official competition for WWE. Recently, John Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber PLE has been compared to Hogan's heel turn, but now the WWE Hall of Famer himself has weighed in on the comparison.

"I think when, you know, Eric [Bischoff] and I pulled that off at the Daytona Bash at the Beach, I think it was really real, really organic," Hogan explained during an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "Because, when Scott Hall came in and then Kevin Nash came in, it actually looked like they were still working with the WWE – or WWF – so all of a sudden, when I came down as the third man, nobody knew more about that organization than me."

Hogan further described the silence in the audience after his turn as "white heat," and added that he was concerned the audience would start rioting, especially after "Mene" Gene Okerlund was hit in the nose by a half-a-can of beer tossed by a fan in the crowd. "That was so intense that you could feel in that building how much hatred they had for me for turning and destroying all the kids," he noted, explaining that his turn was evil and had a whole different level of storytelling compared to Cena's. "The turn with Cena was good, but I think they were just two different things at two different times."