Bully Ray On Which Heel Turn Means More To Industry, Hulk Hogan Or John Cena's

Given the utter shock surrounding John Cena's recent heel turn, wrestling fans continue to compare it to that of Hulk Hogan, which took place at WCW Bash at the Beach in 1996. Which one will have a more widespread impact, though? According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, it is likely the latter.

"Hogan turning heel I believe will be a bigger heel turn than Cena's, because I don't think Cena's is going to be [long-term]. So I think Hogan's heel turn will mean more to the industry, [where]as Cena's heel turn will mean more to Cody [Rhodes]," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."

For 15 years, Hogan served as a fan favorite across promotions such as the American Wrestling Association (AWA), WCW, and WWE, the latter in which he arguably emerged as the face of as well. In July 1996, however, that status drastically changed when he unveiled himself as the tag team partner to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash at WCW Bash at the Beach by delivering a pair of Atomic Leg Drops to Randy Savage. Afterward, Hogan declared Hall, Nash, and himself as "the new world order of wrestling," thus marking the beginning of the legendary New World Order (also known as NWO).

Meanwhile, Cena's heel turn came after a 21-year babyface run, with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as his target. Cena and Rhodes, now WrestleMania 41 opponents, will be under the same roof once again on tomorrow's episode of "WWE Raw" from Brussels. As Ray pointed out, however, the duration of Cena's stint as a heel has been put into question, especially as he plans to wrap up his in-ring career at the end of 2025.

