John Cena's Two Guinness World Records Are Polar Opposites

When John Cena delivered a swift kick in the nuts to Cody Rhodes this past Saturday at Elimination Chamber, turning heel and siding with The Rock in the process, it was a moment that shook up the wrestling world as everyone knows it. Indeed, while heel and babyface turns happen multiple times a year, or in the case of Paul Wight, multiple times a month, a turn like Cena's arguably hasn't happened since July 1996, when Hulk Hogan dropped the leg on "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and betrayed WCW to form the New World Order with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

For that alone, Cena's turn was noteworthy. But as it turns out, it was also record setting, a bit of irony given Cena's turn may have been motivated by his quest to break Ric Flair's record for the most World Title reigns in wrestling history. According to the Guinness World Records, Cena's heel turn this past Saturday represented the longest time between turns in WWE history.

A quick look at Cena's history shows that likely checks out; the last time the WWE legend was a heel was all the way back in 2003, when he was still deep in his "Doctor of Thuganomics" phase and working his way up the card. He would officially turn face on the November 6, 2003 edition of "WWE SmackDown," which means his face run lasted a total of 7,786 days. This record not only shatters the WWE history books, but likely the overall wrestling history books as well, and completely eclipses the aforementioned Hogan's face run, which lasted over 5,420 days between July 1981 and July 6, 1996.