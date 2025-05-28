WWE's Lyra Valkyria Explains Shock At Torn ACL During NXT UK Tenure

Lyra Valkyria recalled that her ACL tore after doing a Sunset Bomb from the corner turnbuckle in Dublin, which coincidentally was the same place where Seth Rollins tore his knee as well back in 2015. "I feel like I was on the road there to possibly, maybe, becoming the NXT UK Women's Champion and having that match with Meiko; that rematch that I never got, that I really wanted," she recalled, further adding that at the time she tore her ACL, she had no idea what the injury was. "I thought it was one of those things where I'd be fine in two weeks."

"I get a phone call and they tell me I have a torn ACL, and I'm like 'Okay. What does that mean?'" she further added that she genuinely had no idea what it meant and was surprised to be told that she'd need surgery. "Surgery? Like? And they were like 'Yeah, you're gonna be out for nine months to a year.' I couldn't believe it...I was so shocked, and there was like tears rolling down my face."

