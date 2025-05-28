WWE's Lyra Valkyria Explains Shock At Torn ACL During NXT UK Tenure
Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, is currently the main target of the recently returned Becky Lynch, who has additionally gone back to her heel persona, and even cost her rival a shot at qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank match after she herself qualified for the Premium Live Event recently.
However, Valkyria still hasn't forgotten about where she came from, and in an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," she looked back at her run in "NXT UK" and tearing her ACL ahead of a. "I was, like, on the road to coming back to another match with Meiko Satomura, who was the NXT UK Women's Champion at the time," she recalled, emphasizing how big of a deal it was to potentially beat Meiko Satomura at the time due to their shared history and Satomura's status as a veteran of the industry. "And actually, I heard that Bayley tore her ACL – and this was right as the people were coming back, the crowds were coming back, and I was like 'Oh, that's awful timing, how awful' and I did it one week later."
Lyra Valkyria tore her ACL in the same arena that Seth Rollins did back in 2015
Lyra Valkyria recalled that her ACL tore after doing a Sunset Bomb from the corner turnbuckle in Dublin, which coincidentally was the same place where Seth Rollins tore his knee as well back in 2015. "I feel like I was on the road there to possibly, maybe, becoming the NXT UK Women's Champion and having that match with Meiko; that rematch that I never got, that I really wanted," she recalled, further adding that at the time she tore her ACL, she had no idea what the injury was. "I thought it was one of those things where I'd be fine in two weeks."
"I get a phone call and they tell me I have a torn ACL, and I'm like 'Okay. What does that mean?'" she further added that she genuinely had no idea what it meant and was surprised to be told that she'd need surgery. "Surgery? Like? And they were like 'Yeah, you're gonna be out for nine months to a year.' I couldn't believe it...I was so shocked, and there was like tears rolling down my face."
