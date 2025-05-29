Former WWE Star Joy Giovanni Shares Experience With The Divas Search

Former WWE Diva, Joy Giovanni, might have had a brief stint in the promotion but she had an unusual entry point into WWE by taking part in a season of "The Divas Search" back in 2004 and during an appearance on "Developmentally Speaking," she looked back at the experience as a whole.

"The Divas Search? I thought it was only gonna be however many weeks I was there, I never anticipated staying as long as I did!" she recalled. "You really don't know, you find out live with everyone else. So, I think I thought it was going to be just that, I think the bigger piece for me was agreeing to go developmental and eventually sign that contract and come up full-time." Additionally, Giovanni noted that there was no real crossover with other media at the time, which was something she was worried about.

Giovanni also added that there wasn't too much communication between them and the WWE during the course of the show. "What we were told was that every week we had to bring a bikini of some kind, like a clubwear outfit, was the terminology they used back then?" she added. "And then sometimes they tell you 'Oh, you need something fancy' or more, but it was always so loose in the way they said it, and 'something athletic' I think we needed, too."

"We had a lot of restrictions on us that they didn't tell the talent that they did to us, so they just thought that we were rude!" Giovanni recalled, reiterating her story about the "Divas Search" contestants being segregated from the existing locker room. "It just was so chaotic..."

