Former WWE Talent Calls Her Debut Misleading'

All things considered, Joy Giovanni's tenure in wrestling was quite brief. The former WWE star joined the promotion shortly after finishing third in the 2004 Divas Search contest, only lasting a year before she was eventually released. She would make one more appearance for WWE in the 25-Diva Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25, her first and, thus far, only match in wrestling.

In an interview with "The A2theK Wrestling Show", Giovanni discussed her time on the Divas Search and revealed how the contestants had limited interactions with WWE talent all the way through the process, something that caused a riff in the locker room.

"When they moved us over for the weekly televised competition segment, as a regular part of the show, we were there in the arena with them, but we were kept totally segregated from them, and only brought out of our own locker room," Giovanni said. "They wanted to keep us almost sequestered, so we didn't know what was going on, we didn't know a lot about the show. And I think the problem, if you can even call it a problem, came when they didn't explain to the existing talent roster that that's what they were doing."