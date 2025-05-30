Kevin Nash Thinks This Is The Closest Triple H Got To Saying 'F*** It' With WWE

Across his tenure with WWE, Triple H had several ups and downs, and while he was at the top of the roster at one point with his infamous "Reign of Terror," the veteran once had to start from the bottom again after the "Curtain Call" incident, taking the brunt for breaking kayfabe alongside Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall.

Today, Triple H is the CCO of WWE, but according to Nash during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, "The Game" almost stepped away from the promotion during another time in his tenure with the promotion. According to the veteran, when Triple H was given the reins to WWE only to have it taken from him by Vince McMahon's return, he considered leaving. "I think that was when, probably, Paul probably got the closest to just throwing in the [towel]... To just saying f*** it," Nash opined.

Nash and his co-host further opined that despite the aforementioned setback, Triple H went on to completely reinvent WWE and make the product so very far removed from what McMahon had done for years, but at the end of the day, he's still a part of the McMahon family. "The thing is, too is, he's definitely part of – he's, you know, married to Steph...She wasn't going to sacrifice anything to be in that turmoil again, I think that was it for her," Nash added.

