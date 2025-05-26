Sol Ruca Wins First WWE NXT Women's North American Title Defense At Battleground

Sol Ruca overcame Kelani Jordan to retain her Women's North American Championship at "WWE NXT" Battleground.

Ruca became champion after winning the vacant title in a ladder match also involving the inaugural holder, Jordan. Their Battleground bout was set after Jordan secured a victory over Ruca's partner, Zaria, and almost saw a new champion crowned at moments throughout. Jordan got several near-falls in on Ruca, including three in quick succession off of a Frog Splash, with her growing frustrated after every kickout.

Jordan sought to put the bout beyond the champion, taking her to the top rope for an attempted poisonrana. However, Ruca flipped out of the maneuver to hit a spear and look for the Sol Snatcher. Jordan reversed it, the pair once again ascending the ropes as they fought before she hit a Spanish Fly for another near-fall. They exchanged strikes, with Jordan getting the better end of things and looking for the split-legged moonsault.

Zaria, stood at ringside for the bout, interfered to move Ruca out of the way, which prompted the referee to expel her from the match. With the distraction, Jordan decked Ruca with a baseball slide to the outside, taking the action back inside the ring. Once again they went to the top rope, with Jordan reversing another attempted Sol Snatcher. But Ruca knocked Jordan from the ropes, hitting a Sol Snatcher off the top to get the winning pinfall.