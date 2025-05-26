Kazuchika Okada Defeats Mike Bailey In 12th Successful AEW Continental Title Defense

Kazuchika Okada defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey to complete the 12th defense of his reign as Continental Champion during AEW Double or Nothing.

The bout saw a feeling-out process over the early innings before picking up steam toward the latter half of the 16 minutes of action, with Bailey frustrating "The Rainmaker" with the range of kicks in his arsenal, spiking hurricanranas and a moonsault from the apron to the outside. The champion fought back with a much more grounded and deliberate offense, planting Bailey with DDTs and largely responding to the pace set by his challenger.

He continued to fall prey to the faster offense of Bailey, seemingly close to defeat as "Speedball" hit a thrust kick and ascended the ropes to land his signature moonsault knee strike. However, having spent much of the bout being caught out by Bailey's high-flying offense, Okada had the move scouted and caught him mid-air with a dropkick. He followed up with the Rainmaker lariat, securing the winning pinfall and title retention.

With the loss, Bailey suffered his first one-on-one loss since joining AEW, as well as failing in his second attempt at gold – having unsuccessfully challenged for Kenny Omega's International title in a three-way also involving Ricochet at Dynasty in April. Okada emerged after that bout to confront Omega, teasing a Champion vs. Champion bout further down the line.