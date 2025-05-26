TNA Wrestling Star Tessa Blanchard Misses Border Brawl Event After Suffering Injury

TNA Wrestling's Tessa Blanchard was pulled out of Sunday's Border Brawl pay-per-view, due to an injury she suffered at last week's Under Siege show.

As per "Fightful Select," Blanchard is said to have suffered a concussion during her match with Arianna Grace at the Under Siege pay-per-view on Friday, a match, the report claimed, which had a few botches. Despite being concussed, Blanchard soldiered on and completed the match.

The concussion, though, forced her to pull out of Saturday's tapings held in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, as well as Sunday's Border Brawl show. "PWInsider" has reported that Blanchard revealed on the Border Brawl show that her ears were ringing and that she nearly broke her jaw in the match, with TNA later confirming that Blanchard suffered temporomandibular joint dysfunction during the bout. But the promotion also stated that Blanchard would return to the ring soon.

Blanchard won the match against Grace on Friday and was set to face Jody Threat at Border Brawl. But, due to her injury and not being medically cleared, she was replaced by Vipress in the match, who secured a win against Threat on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Blanchard will be given the go-ahead by the medical team ahead of TNA's next pay-per-view, Against All Odds, which is set to take place on June 6.

This past weekend saw TNA tape two shows, one for "Impact" and the other for their "Xplosion" TV show, both of which were held at the CAA Centre in Brampton.