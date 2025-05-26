Emotional Hangman Page Comments On Owen Hart Cup Win At AEW Double Or Nothing

"Hangman" Adam Page walked away with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Cup Championship after defeating Will Ospreay in the finals of the tournament at AEW Double Or Nothing. Now, Page has another shot at the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the upcoming AEW All In: Texas event, but the whole journey to this point has left the former champion in an emotional state.

"I'm overwhelmed...F**k dude...This means so much to me...These past two years have been so... So difficult," Page said during the Double Or Nothing Post-Show, before recalling a conversation he recently had with MJF, where he was told that he's afraid that he'd never win the AEW World Championship again. "I've been afraid that I would never hold the world championship again or even come close, and I mean, this is as close as I've been in three years now, and this means the world to me."

When asked if he's relieved about being in the position he's currently in, Page noted that while he can't say he's relieved about being closer to gold, he knows what's in front of him, and he's not won anything of note for two years.

"Not a tournament, not a championship...The one thing I did win was unsanctioned and didn't feel like winning," he added. "This was a light at the end of the tunnel for me, and if I didn't get this, if I didn't win this, I mean I truly needed this because if I didn't get this, I didn't know what I was going to do with myself."

Page has come up short in numerous contender matches over the past year, often bested by his blood rival, Swerve Strickland. He has not held a title since 2023, when he was ROH World Six-Man Tag Champion alongside The Young Bucks.

