WWE HOFer Mark Henry Assesses TNA Title Situation Following Battleground
This past weekend's NXT Battleground featured a shocking twist in the main event when WWE's Trick Williams beat TNA's Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. The move has since divided fans online, with some pointing out that it makes whoever dethrones Williams a bigger deal but noting that Hendry hasn't won a single important match in WWE. Naturally, the veterans on "Busted Open Radio" weighed in on the decision, with Mark Henry leading the charge.
"Who over at TNA should be the spokesman for the entire company? I think he works with us – I think Nic Nemeth," Hendry opined, noting that the two could have a segment that could also build Hendry as a man with an edge after his loss. "You gotta make everybody else elevate themselves. Joe Hendry has gotten very, very comfortable, and the fans have gotten very, very used to seeing him with that title, but they haven't seen him go to a dark place yet."
In the case of Williams, Henry opined that he'll have to wrestle on TNA television every night. Additionally, "The World's Strongest Man" suggested that TNA fans should be mad and should want blood after NXT Battleground. "I would be like, 'Why does this guy have our title? And who's gonna go and defend our honor? As a fan I can't do it, I'm pissed, I want blood, I want that title back next week," he added.
Mark Henry believes that Nic Nemeth should be upset about NXT Battleground
Mark Henry further speculated who the man could be to dethrone Trick Williams and came up with Moose and Leon Slater, but ultimately stuck to Nic Nemeth being the man, especially because of his history with Joe Hendry. "All the work he did to help build that brand? To give the rub and the push to Joe Hendry, to bring him to another level so he can carry the load, and then you're gonna lose it? To somebody that don't even work here?" the veteran pointed out. "I would be so pissed that they would have to put me on TV."
Henry further opined that, after this weekend, Hendry is at rock bottom, and while that's all he's ever done, he needs a come-up now more than ever. "He needs to be an a** kicker now. He needs to be more aggressive. He needs to stop wanting to entertain so much and start wanting to beat people up," the veteran added, noting that Hendry showed Williams mercy too often and instead wanted to entertain the crowd. "And he got caught slipping."
