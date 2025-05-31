What Did Roman Reigns' Gold Glove Stand For

For any unfamiliar, the Midas Touch refers to the myth surrounding Midas, a king in Greek mythology who was able to turn anything he touched into gold.

"I saw the obvious parallels and comparisons, kind of made sense but no," Reigns said on the "Out of Character" podcast. I just wanted to change it up really and then with the character, and I said it before, everything that I touch just turns into gold and that's kind of been my goal with this chapter of my career, is to be able to lift everything up. And I've done that not only with just my opponents but anybody surrounding me within my storylines and within my narrative. That's something that's extremely important to me."

Although Reigns had no intentions of including any references to Marvel within his character, many WWE stars have cosplayed heroes or villains from the franchise in the past. Most famously, Seth Rollins' Deadpool inspired gear, Finn Balor's Venom face paint and Johnny Gargano's Iron Man suit have stood out as some of the best Marvel cosplays in recent memory.

