WWE Legend Kevin Nash Says To Give AEW's Tony Khan A Break

Two weeks ago, "WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans made headlines when he called All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan a "crackhead" during a heated exchange with AEW star Ricochet on X (formerly known as Twitter). Evans specifically took shots at AEW's attendance figures, while also bragging that he has the privilege of training under Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for "NXT," Shawn Michaels. This led Ricochet to post retaliatory comments directed at Evans, but both stars would eventually delete the statements they made with the conversation taking a more personal turn. Since then, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash weighed in on the social media banter between both performers, where he specifically addressed Evans' harsh words for Khan.

"Number one, he's [Khan] autistic. Man you got to give the guy a little bit of slack, I mean, I'm serious man f**k it, I had an autistic kid ... at what point of the spectrum is he on? Like I've never sat down and had a conversation with the guy." Nash said. "Je'Von Evans, f***ing Ricochet is making a lot more f***ing money than your f***ing none, does this guy even work? ... Mister Evans, I don't know who you are, so until you f***ing get on the radar maybe just shut the f**k up." He said on "Kliq This."

Nash later clarified that he was simply speculating that Khan is autistic, not diagnosing, but sensed there's a possibility that he could be on the spectrum based on his actions. Khan has not reacted to Nash's comments or Evans' posts on X at the time of writing.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.