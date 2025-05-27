Backstage Update On AEW Stars Banged Up From Double Or Nothing AITA Match

This year's AEW Double or Nothing featured another Anarchy in the Arena match, this time with the team of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale and The Opps against The Death Riders and The Young Bucks, and as usual, the bout went the extra mile to feature the craziest segments and spots. As a result, according to reports, most of the involved stars are banged up.

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, during an episode of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," both of the Young Bucks, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, are hurt following the match and they allegedly weren't the only ones, since Alvarez hinted that there are "a lot of banged up people" in AEW. Meltzer then added that he has a timetable for the Bucks' potential return to competition. "So, I think that they're not going to be back in action for a couple of weeks, as far as being able to wrestle," he opined. "They might be on TV or do angles, but I don't think they're gonna be able to do a match just yet."

Considering that The Bucks were the ones to take the deciding blows at the end of the match, they'll undoubtedly have some unfinished business with both Strickland and Omega following their returns. It remains to be seen, however, how "AEW Dynamite" will handle the outcome of the match and whether Strickland and Omega will continue their alliance in the first place, let alone what they'll have to deal with from the AEW EVPs.

