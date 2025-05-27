WWE's Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo Explains When He Saw Cracks In NXT's The Family

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo has staged a coup over the D'Angelo family over the last month or so. After betraying Tony D'Angelo at Stand and Deliver, he then swayed D'Angelo Family consigliere Luca Crusifino to his side. In a new interview with "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Lorenzo told "WWE NXT" broadcaster Booker T that he'd never been as on board with D'Angelo's leadership as he let on.

"I saw the cracks from the get-go. I remember sitting at that table in the restaurant...and I was just thinking to myself, 'He's showing weakness, right off the bat,'" Lorenzo admitted. Lorenzo also pointed out last year's Stand and Deliver event, where he offered D'Angelo brass knuckles that D'Angelo refused. "I had a plan. I broyght something to the table for him when he was fighting Ilja [Dragunov] for the NXT Championship, and he turned it down. He wanted to do things his way."

Lorenzo says he lost respect for D'Angelo at that moment, and marked the beginning of the former WWE NXT North American Champion's downfall as "The Don" of NXT.

"That, to me, is when a guy who I saw as a killer...He was showing a sign of weakness, and then for the last year, I've seen that more and more," Lorenzo said. "I just remember picking him up off the mat...and thinking to myself 'This isn't the guy...This guy should be taking orders from me.'"

Lorenzo got the win over D'Angelo at this weekend's Battleground event, thanks to the distraction of Crusifino.