Stacks Lorenzo Pins Tony D'Angelo At WWE NXT Battleground After Luca Crusifino Returns

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, the former Underboss of the D'Angelo family in "WWE NXT" successfully defeated "The Don" Tony D'Angelo at Battleground on Sunday. "Stacks" turned heel on the family at Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend after weeks of tension with D'Angelo as the faction attempted to thwart the actions of Darkstate.

The pair started fighting almost immediately on the outside, but "Stacks" had the upper hand in the ring. He a Cement Shoes early in the match, but it couldn't keep D'Angelo down. The pair battled back and forth until D'Angelo had his former friend down on the mat and was pummeling him, before seemingly having a crisis of conscious and backing off to stare at his hands.

"Stacks" sent D'Angelo spine-first into the ring post but D'Angelo battled back with a Forget About It, but Lorenzo kicked out. He went to look for the crowbar in the corner, but D'Angelo smacked his face off the ring post. "Stacks" attempted to tell "The Don" he was sorry, but D'Angelo wasn't having it. D'Angelo stomped on Lorenzo's back and hit a big Spinebuster, but was distracted by Luca Crusifino appearing at ringside. While the referee had his back turned, Lorenzo hit a low blow to D'Angelo to score the victory.