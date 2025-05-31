The Country That Churned Out The Most WWE Champions Is No Surprise

Having been around the wrestling landscape in one form or another since 1953, it won't be shocking to hear that WWE has had a lot of World Champions over the course of their history. How many have there been exactly? A quick search shows there have been 148 WWE Champions since Buddy Roberts became the first champion in 1963, but the number grows when factoring in the two incarnations of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Universal Championship into the equation. All told, 98 wrestlers that have combined to have 223 reigns of one of the four WWE World Championships over the past 72 years, with the only shock being that there haven't been even more.

What will not be a shock is that the country to produce the most WWE World Champions is none other than the country that has been the home of WWE since its inception. Indeed, of the 98 WWE World Champions over the course of history, only 18 of these wrestlers were born outside of the United States. For those of you who are not the greatest at doing math, that means that 80 of the World Champions in WWE history are from the US, which rounds up to 82% when you break out the calculator. Again, given WWE is a United States based promotion, and a promotion that for a long time didn't stretch beyond its borders, it shouldn't come as a total shock that United States wrestlers make up the bulk of performers to hold WWE's top prizes.