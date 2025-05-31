FKA Mr. Kennedy On Possibly Returning To WWE

Ken Anderson's four year WWE run as "Mr. Kennedy" seemed to poise him for the main event scene, especially with an undefeated streak and winning the 2007 Money in the Bank match (before losing the briefcase to Adam "Edge" Copeland not too long after) but after allegedly getting on the wrong side of Randy Orton in 2009, he was released from the promotion and went on to find success in TNA instead.

Since it's been years since the heat and release, as well as WWE being under new management, Anderson was asked whether or not he ever planned to return to WWE, during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"I didn't want to, I swear to God," Anderson said. "I had no desire, and I think that I never wanted to, like, blow the bridge up completely, but I really... I had no desire, like, when I was at TNA, I was like 'I'll never go back there. I'll never work for them again.'"

Despite this, Anderson admits that his attitude towards the promotion has since changed. "I would definitely... I would definitely now," he noted, adding that the reason why he was so against a WWE return in the past was because of the animosity he still felt. "I think the animosity was like, instead of looking at myself, I was looking at – you know – this person did this, that person did this, they screwed me..." But Anderson added that he eventually realized that he played a hand in his release as well and that he only connected the dots after his time in TNA was over.

