Why Mr. Kennedy Blames A Top WWE Star For Ruining His Career

Fans of WWE's "Ruthless Aggression" era likely remember Mr. Kennedy (AKA Ken Anderson) as a mid-level star with a very memorable entrance, as he would typically announce himself to the ring with an impressive booming voice. After just over four years with the company, Anderson was released by WWE in 2009, and the wrestler believes it was due to a confrontation he had with Randy Orton.

Speaking just a few months after his release (via ProWrestlingStories), Anderson stated that he and Orton had become closer and even rode together from city to city. However, on the day of a scheduled match between the two in May 2009, Anderson said he felt a shift in Orton's demeanor, who suddenly acted as if the two weren't friends.

The situation was made worse when Anderson reportedly dropped Orton on his head during the match, leading to a backstage confrontation. Among those present for the exchange were both Vince and Stephanie McMahon, with Anderson claiming that Orton warned him to be careful and reminded him that his health was important.

Anderson claims that he actually didn't drop Orton and that the wrestler continued working in the days after the match. Nonetheless, Anderson was let go by WWE, and he believes the events are directly connected.