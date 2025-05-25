Why Mr. Kennedy Blames A Top WWE Star For Ruining His Career
Fans of WWE's "Ruthless Aggression" era likely remember Mr. Kennedy (AKA Ken Anderson) as a mid-level star with a very memorable entrance, as he would typically announce himself to the ring with an impressive booming voice. After just over four years with the company, Anderson was released by WWE in 2009, and the wrestler believes it was due to a confrontation he had with Randy Orton.
Speaking just a few months after his release (via ProWrestlingStories), Anderson stated that he and Orton had become closer and even rode together from city to city. However, on the day of a scheduled match between the two in May 2009, Anderson said he felt a shift in Orton's demeanor, who suddenly acted as if the two weren't friends.
The situation was made worse when Anderson reportedly dropped Orton on his head during the match, leading to a backstage confrontation. Among those present for the exchange were both Vince and Stephanie McMahon, with Anderson claiming that Orton warned him to be careful and reminded him that his health was important.
Anderson claims that he actually didn't drop Orton and that the wrestler continued working in the days after the match. Nonetheless, Anderson was let go by WWE, and he believes the events are directly connected.
Orton's Side Of The Story & Eventual Reconciliation
In response to Anderson's public claims, Orton reportedly shared his thoughts in a since-deleted post on his official message board, and his side lines up with Anderson's in many ways. The primary difference is that Anderson denied dropping Orton, while Orton insisted that it happened. On top of that, Orton claimed that Anderson called him a liar for having said it occurred.
Orton also acknowledged that he confronted Anderson after the match and spoke about his health. According to the longtime WWE star, Anderson did not apologize, which bothered him. After their talk, Orton stated that he told management he had no interest in working with Anderson.
Anderson and Orton have since put their disagreements behind them, with Anderson revealing that he had a long conversation with his former friend/rival around 2023. Reflecting on his firing at that time, Anderson admitted that he's changed his perspective and he now accepts responsibility for his WWE departure.
After his release in 2009, Anderson had a lengthy run with TNA before joining the independent scene, where he continues to wrestle today. In addition to his wrestling career, Anderson puts his voice to good use as a boxing announcer.
Meanwhile, Orton is still going strong in WWE. He recently wrestled old rival John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash but fell short.