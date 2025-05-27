Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Calls On Fans To 'Manifest' Video Game Movie Casting

Recent reports indicated that former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is in talks for a potential role, namely Akuma, in the live action adaptation of "Street Fighter," a popular video game series. Following this, wrestling and video game fans have put forth suggestions for other wrestlers to be a part of the film as well – one of them being Braun Strowman as Zangief.

Strowman, a former WWE Universal Champion, is backing up the idea and now calling for fans to help him make it a reality. "Let's manifest it!!!!!!" Strowman wrote on X alongside an artistic rendering of him as Zangief, a bulky professional wrestler of Russian origins in the "Street Fighter" series. To further his case, Strowman showed off his Russian accent in a subsequent video, with many fans applauding his skills.

Along with his towering stature and Russian roots, Zangief is known for his thick beard and forest of chest hair. According to Strowman, he began growing out his own chest hair for a different role three weeks ago. Specifics on that role were not disclosed, but Strowman assured that his chest hair growth is coming along just fine.

Earlier this month, WWE released Strowman along with several other main roster and "NXT" talents. "The Monster Among Men" previously returned to the company in 2022. The following year, he underwent neck fusion surgery that left him out of action for nearly a year. Most recently, he feuded with Jacob Fatu, who now reigns as the United States Champion, on the "WWE SmackDown" brand.