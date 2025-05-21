WWE's Roman Reigns Reportedly Being Considered For Popular Video Game Film Adaptation

With WrestleMania 41 now a thing of the past, and the alliance of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman having taken him out one night later on "Raw," it was expected that fans wouldn't be seeing Roman Reigns for a little while, given his penchant of taking a few months off after the "Showcase of the Immortals." That appears to be the case again this year, only instead of going home, Reigns may be finding himself on a film set during his wrestling hiatus.

Deadline reports that Reigns is in talks for a lead role in a live action adaptation of "Street Fighter," the popular video game series. Also in discussions for other major roles are Jason Mamoa, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo. Not much is known about the plot of the film at this time, though it will be produced by Legendary Pictures in conjunction with Capcom, the developer and publisher of the "Street Fighter" series, and that the film will be directed by filmmaker Kitao Sakurai.

Deadline was unable to provide any details regarding which role Reigns was in talk for, leaving it a mystery for about an hour. Fightful Select has since reported that Reigns is in talks for the role of Akuma. A popular anti-hero in the "Street Fighter" series, Akuma is known for his distinct red-hair, a stark contrast to Reigns' long black hair.

While negotiations between Reigns and the studio appear far enough along, those in the film and gaming industry stressed that no deal between Reigns and the studio had been finalized at this time. Reigns has previously appeared in the films "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," "The Wrong Missy," and the animated film "Rumble;" he is scheduled to have a role in the upcoming heist film "The Pickup."