WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/23/25

Following Backlash, "WWE SmackDown" posted its lowest viewership of the year on the USA Network, drawing only 1,290,000 viewers and dropping 12% in the key 18-49 demographic. Thankfully, the blue brand managed to bounce back in total viewers this past Friday, though the increase was more subdued than WWE might've hoped for. More notably, "SmackDown" once again slipped in the 18-49 demo, and drew its lowest rating in the category since the November 15 edition of the show.

According to Wrestlenomics, "SmackDown" averaged 1,383,000 viewers and posted a 0.33 in the key demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership was up by 7%, while the 18-49 demo decreased by 8%. Additionally, "SmackDown's" average viewership has dropped by a whopping 37% since this time last year, with the brand struggling to garner the same amount of viewers on the USA Network as they did on FOX. The 18-49 demo has also dramatically declined since May 2024, with the category being down by 38%.

Although "SmackDown" was up against stiff sports competition on Friday night, the program still performed well on cable, ranking #4 in the 18-49 demo. The NBA Eastern Conference Final game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers managed to finish #1 on TNT, drawing 5,839,000 viewers, while the NHL Western Conference Final game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars placed #3.

WrestleTix also reported that 6,792 tickets were sold for Friday's show, which is the most amount of sales out of any WWE or AEW event in Savannah, Georgia over the last three years. With Money In The Bank on the horizon and Cody Rhodes returning to "SmackDown" this upcoming Friday, hopefully the blue brand will start to regain viewers heading into the summer.