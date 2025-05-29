Adam Cole Escapes Dynamite With AEW TNT Title Thanks To DQ

Adam Cole is still TNT Champion after The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander interfered in stablemate Kyle Fletcher's title match on "AEW Dynamite." As "The Protostar" and the champion got things start off in the bout, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta attempted to interfere and ran down to get in Cole's face while he was standing on the ring apron, but were run off by Paragon's Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly before they could do any damage.

Following a commercial break, Cole was in control and leveled his challenger with a pair of elbows. He set Fletcher up for the Panama Sunrise, which Fletcher dodged. Fletcher attempted to regain momentum but was hit with a shoulder breaker and the Panama Sunrise. That's when Alexander appeared and attacked Cole, causing the disqualification.

After the bell rang and Alexander was continuing to beat down Cole in the ring, Brody King ran out with a chair to defend the champion. Alexander and King competed in an AEW International Championship four-way qualifier match to follow.