Brody King Heading To AEW International Title 4-Way

Brody King became the first to qualify in the International Championship tournament kicking off during "AEW Dynamite."

His first scheduled defense since retaining the title over "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Ricochet at Dynasty in April, Kenny Omega will be defending the International Championship against three others in a four-way at "Fyter Fest" on June 4, with his challengers to be determined in a set of qualifying matches starting this Wednesday.

King kicked off the tournament with a win over Josh Alexander to qualify after 14 minutes of action. There were moments when the "Walking Weapon" looked like he could snatch the win from the "Big Bad," cinching in his signature ankle lock to great effect and attempting to finish the match with a moonsault. However, King got his knees up on the descent, allowing him to land a stiff lariat flipping Alexander, and finally finishing things with a piledriver for the pinfall. The win over Alexander was significant for King in terms of record, having wrestled to a time-limit draw earlier in the month.

King and Omega will learn their opponents on Saturday, with "AEW Collision" to stage qualifiers pitting Claudio Castagnoli against Komander and CMLL's Hechicero against Mascara Dorada. The four-way stands to be Omega's second title defense since beginning his reign at Revolution on March 9, he was last in action at Sunday's Double or Nothing event as part of the Anarchy in the Arena match.