AEW Dynamite - 5/28/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page have the best ongoing rivalry in AEW history, and that fact can't be denied. I didn't expect to see Strickland tonight during "Hangman's" promo following his Owen Hart Memorial tournament win at Double or Nothing, and especially after Strickland's brutal Anarchy in the Arena match before that, but what they did tonight really worked for me. After Page went out there and thanked Will Ospreay for the fight of his life and promised the fans he'd bring back the AEW World Championship and everything it stands for, Strickland's music hit, and he sauntered out to the ring.

The fact that Strickland brought up loose ends in their storyline was great. I had almost forgotten about the Young Bucks' return promo, where they said they interfered in Strickland's championship match against Jon Moxley at Dynasty a few months ago to make it up to Page. AEW replaying that portion of things was a good refresher, and having Page in the ring to watch it back was a nice touch, rather than Strickland just straight up explaining himself.

Strickland brought up Page's other promise, that he'd never let Strickland become AEW Champion again, and he asked his rival to his face if he had anything to do with the Bucks' interference. "Hangman" said he would've taken Strickland out himself, to which Strickland replied he was "full of s***," which then brought out Ospreay and the other interesting aspect of this opening promo segment. Ospreay put himself in a rather dangerous position as mediator between these two men, but it worked.

Ospreay added even more here by comparing Page and Strickland, which made sense, as he's faced them both to the same result: losing, then his opponent helping him up as a sign of respect. He reminded Page and Strickland that they're not as different as they may think. While I wasn't entirely a fan of Ospreay's "People are starting to believe in us again! We can beat Moxley, right guys?! 'Hanger' can do it!" aspect of this, because it was rather cheesy, his thoughts about Page and Strickland were pretty spot on – and something neither of them liked to hear.

It makes me wonder where we're going with this. Ospreay is very clearly in Page's corner before his match against Moxley at All In Texas, and I wonder if he's going to attempt to get Strickland on board here as well to maybe help fend off the Death Riders so Page can get the victory. I'm sure that will lead to the troupe that if Strickland helps, he'll be the next person to get a title shot at Page, for "Hangman" to prove he's a good guy once again, and he didn't mean all that talk about never letting Strickland be champion again. There is plenty of time for AEW to flesh out this increasingly intriguing story, and it's one I'm looking forward to.

