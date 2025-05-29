Jim Ross Details Call With WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin That Cheered Him Up

Earlier this month, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he was diagnosed with colon cancer. This past Tuesday, the 73-year-old underwent surgery to remove the disease, and would take to social media afterwards to reveal the operation was a success. Although Ross has dealt with several other forms of cancer throughout his life, his recent diagnosis was more concerning due to his age, but before his surgery, he received a phone call from WWE Legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin who offered support and lifted his spirits.

"I got a call from Steve Austin and when we got off the phone I looked at my phone and we'd talked for 43 minutes. And here's what your friends do, they call you, they talk to you and at the end of the conversation, they tell you they loved you and that's what Steve did. So that's what I got and that cheered me up and made me feel strong and vibrant and he said 'You're going to beat this and everything's going to be just fine. Just ride it out. Tough it out.' I said, 'Oh I'm going to' ... I got that call from Steve and I really did appreciate it." Ross said on "Grilling JR."

The AEW commentator also mentioned that the wrestling business was never spoken about during his conversation with Austin and that the entire call was primarily generic, but very heartwarming. That said, Ross did touch on Austin's minimal involvement in wrestling today, stating that he's glad "The Rattlesnake" is finally at peace with his career.

