Aro Lucha Shuts Down Amidst WWE/AAA Purchase

The purchase of AAA by WWE has had reverberating effects throughout the wrestling world. Not only has the purchase changed the landscape of AAA, which accidentally revealed that Mega Champion Alberto El Patron will soon be losing the title to the more WWE-friendly choice of El Hijo Del Vikingo, but now it's also affecting the landscape of independent wrestling.

According to Lucha news specialist Luchablog, the American Lucha Libre promotion Aro Lucha is closing its doors, citing the AAA/WWE deal as making business untenable. Fans who invested in the company will not be reimbursed. Aro Lucha launched in 2017, initially pinning their hopes on Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio, who wrestled at the company's first event in October of 2017. Mysterio was a part-owner of the company, only to return to WWE in 2018, throwing plans into disarray after just four events. Aro Luch hasn't run an event since Mysterio left for WWE. Despite happening in 2018, Aro Lucha cites Mysterio's departure as much of a reason for shuttering as the purchase of AAA by WWE.

The company also had a considerable number of future AEW stars on the roster, including Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, as well as future WWE Superstars like Austin Theory, and even wrestlers who worked in both promotions like Fenix and Penta.

AAA and WWE will present their first joint show on June 7, Worlds Collide, which will take place in the afternoon before that evening's Money In The Bank event. El Hijo Del Vikingo is set to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable, despite Vikingo not wrestling for the title until this coming Saturday.