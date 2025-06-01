WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Names His Least-Favorite WCW Pay-Per-View

Like WWE in the late 90s, WCW had some of the most creative pay-per-view names, from the likes of Halloween Havoc, to Bash at the Beach, to WCW's biggest PPV, Starrcade. While most of these names today are long forgotten by modern wrestling fans, WCW still lives on in Eric Bischoff, who looked back at the PPVs he ran back in the day, and noted which one was his least favorite.

"It was World War 3 by a mile," Bischoff claimed during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, referring to the short-lived PPV known for its signature three-ring, 60-man battle royal. "I think Uncensored gets a little bit of a bad rap, but if you go back and you look at some of the economics surrounding it, you know that, the first one and even the second one?" Bischoff continued his defense of WCW: Uncensored, noting that the PPV was one of their newer ones, and because of this it hadn't built its reputation yet as some PPVs do.

"I think the idea and the concept, loud as it was from the get-go, it was the first one. It was a completely different approach to pay-per-views, really, at least aesthetically," he added, referring to how Uncensored had unsanctioned matches, gimmick matches, with no title matches. "But that's exactly what I wanted! I didn't want a pay-per-view that looked kinda like the rest of the pay-per-views!" Bischoff added that he wanted all of WCW's PPVs to be distinct and have their own character but admitted that they didn't do a good enough job with Uncensored. "I think Uncensored could've been one of our more successful pay-per-views."

