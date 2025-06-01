Tyler Breeze Praises WWE/TNA Partnership

It appears the wrestling world is becoming more collaborative. Dating back to the territory days, wrestling companies, while occasionally sharing talent, would mostly stay in their own lane.

Former "NXT" star Tyler Breeze remarks on the "Gabby AF" podcast that he can see the change happening in the industry right now.

"Like, right now, we're in uncharted waters," Breeze says. "But wrestling's so hot right now. There's so much stuff happening where, like, the partnership with TNA and WWE is insane, the fact that that's even a thing. But there's like partnerships all over, you know what I mean? Because now they have, what, AAA? And then, like, AEW with CMLL, and then there's like Japan coming in, like there's a lot of crossover stuff happening and things that have never happened before are happening, where, you know, the TNA Champion is on Mania ... so it kind of feels like anything's possible."

The change is happening before fans' eyes. Recently, the TNA Champion Joe Hendry wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania, wearing his championship title, something that never happened before. Companies are sharing wrestlers now. They're working together.

As Breeze notes in the above quote, WWE also recently announced the acquisition of AAA, an effort by WWE to increase their Mexican market share. The effects of these partnerships will be interesting to watch play out over the next few years. While these collabs will bring exciting, fresh matchups for fans, it could also oversaturate the market.

Regardless, wrestling fans are seeing something new. The old rules are breaking down. Companies are being more open and sharing their best talent with each other.

Wrestling is changing. And according to Breeze, anything really is possible now.

