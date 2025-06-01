AEW's Shelton Benjamin Explains Why He Prefers Being A 'Bad Guy'

A veteran of the industry, Shelton Benjamin recently talked about his wrestling career and shared why he likes playing the villain more than being a hero. Benjamin has played both babyface and heel characters during his long career, but he knows which one he does better.

In an interview on the "Energis Podcast," Benjamin explained that he discovered he was actually better at being a bad guy than a good guy. He said it's much easier and more fun for him to make fans angry than to try to make them cheer.

"Surprisingly, I was better at being a bad guy. I flip-flopped back and forth, but if you ask me what I prefer – I prefer being a bad guy. It's for one simple reason – it's much easier to tick people off than to make them happy. It makes it so much more fun for me. Some guys are so good at being bad guys that the bad guy turns into the good guy. Stone Cold Steve Austin, if you look at everything he does, he's a bad guy. But people love him. So because people love him, he's the bad guy that everyone is rooting for," Benjamin said.

Benjamin has had success playing both types of characters throughout his career in WWE and now AEW. But his comments show that he feels more comfortable and natural when he gets to be the guy that fans are supposed to dislike.

Following a couple of stints in WWE, Benjamin debuted in AEW in October 2024. For the "Gold Standard," being a villain is not just easier – it's also more entertaining for him as a performer.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Energis Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.