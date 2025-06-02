Karrion Kross Discusses Moving On After WWE Released AOP

Together known as The Final Testament, Karrion Kross worked alongside the Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering, and Scarlett for all of 2024. In February 2025, however, Ellering and AOP (Akam and Rezar) were released from WWE, leaving Kross and Scarlett as the surviving members. During a recent interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Kross recalled his mindset in the aftermath of his former stablemates' departures.

"They give me AOP and they give me Paul Ellering. I don't know them. I know Paul. I grew up watching him on TV. I get to know these guys, really like them, and it's just the nature of our business," Kross said. "One minute, you're here, the next you're not. That was a bit of a tough hit, frustrating. Nothing you can do about it. You got to get present. You grieve the situation. You got to move forward. I just felt like there was a lot of touch and go with certain things going.

"On the way from there, we go to Wrestlemania in Las Vegas. A lot of emotions. Everything happened the way it did. Things are crazy, but in a strange way, I wouldn't change any of it."

While initially disheartened by the exits of AOP and Ellering, Kross has managed to bounce back better than ever before, with many fans now glued to his every move in WWE and social media. Part of this success can be attributed to creative storytelling as well as a post-WrestleMania promo in which Kross passionately vented about his lack of opportunities in WWE. Overall, Kross believes the events of the last five years have naturally led fans to investing in him. "What's happening right now is absolutely nuts," he added.

