The Wrestler Fired After Breaking A Major Rule

Kayfabe is a sacred word in professional wrestling. Used to describe the illusion of making a staged act or performance, as well as the performers themselves and the story they are trying to tell, seem real to the general public, breaking kayfabe — especially before the internet blew up to the point where anyone with a computer can learn about all the inner workings of wrestling — is something that simply should not be done.

From having their pushes halted, being taken off of television for prolonged amounts of time and other measures, some wrestlers have been severely punished for breaking kayfabe, both intentionally and by accident, but one man decided to take all of the illusions wrestling has set for itself and throw it in the garbage when things didn't go their way.

That person was none other than former Sumo wrestler Koji Kitao, who reached the rank of Yokozuna in 1986 under the name Futahaguro Kōji. However, Kitao was known for having something of a temper as he was forced to leave the world of Sumo at the start of 1988 after an altercation with members of stable, before turning his attention to professional wrestling in 1989. Kitao would debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling in 1990, but would once again let his attitude get the better of him as was fired before the end of his debut year after having such a severe argument with then booker Riki Choshu that the two almost came to blows in the locker room — with Kitao reportedly making racist remarks towards Choshu for being of Zainichi Korean decent.

Kitao would continue to wrestle, this time joining Genichiro Tenryu's Super World of Sports, which had a working relationship with WWE at the time. Mere months after joining SWS, Kitao would wrestle a WWE talent that would cause him to break kayfabe in such a volatile way he would be fired from the promotion.