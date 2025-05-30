Report: Many In AEW 'Furious' Over Kyle Fletcher-Adam Cole Botch

In the recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," TNT Champion Adam Cole took on Kyle Fletcher in what should have just been a normal exhibition bout, but over the course of the match, Fletch would drop Cole against the ring apron but botch the move, putting Cole's wellbeing in danger. Naturally, considering that Cole has only recently begun his first ever title reign in AEW and come back from two major injuries, fans were outraged, but it seems like the locker room isn't happy either.

According to Bryan Alvarez during an episode of "Wrestling Observer Live," his sources backstage in AEW claimed that Fletcher likely has backstage heat. "There were a lot of people furious at Kyle Fletcher, because like at the end of the day whatever you want to do is whatever you guys agree to do and everything like that, but Adam Cole has had a history of head injuries," he pointed out. "He's had concussions and head injuries we know about and he's had concussions and head injuries that [haven't] been public. There have been other times where Adam Cole hasn't been on television because he had a head injury and it just never came out."

However, during the episode, Alvarez revealed that he immediately reached out to his sources after the match, and claimed that despite how the botch looked, Cole wasn't injured. In fact, his source urged him to look at the footage in slow motion, where he saw that the banging sound heard during the move was Cole's elbow hitting the ring and noted that it seemed like the TNT Champion's head didn't even hit the ring at all.