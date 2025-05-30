Natalya Explains What She Hopes For Out Of WWE's Second Evolution PLE

On Sunday July 13, the second edition of WWE Evolution will take place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, where the company's top female talent and rising stars are expected to compete. Natalya, who was featured on the debut show of Evolution seven years ago, recently provided her thoughts on the all-women's Premium Live Event on "Busted Open Radio," stating that the show should be used to elevate wrestlers who have yet to receive many opportunities in the spotlight.

"I really want it to be a chance for some women who haven't had the chance yet to shine. Women that haven't had as much attention or haven't had that breakout moment that they need. You know, I would love for this to be a moment for either somebody from "NXT," there's just so many women that are just on the cusp and they just need that one breakout moment ... so it would be nice to see some legends come back, but I also just want to see somebody that hasn't had that breakout moment get their chance."

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion also voiced that she wants to see Michelle McCool and Layla reunite to appear as LayCool again, and reiterated that including legends on Evolution is important, but the show should also be focused on propelling younger talent. At the first Evolution, Natalya fought alongside Bayley and Sasha Banks to defeat Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan of The Riott Sqaud in tag team action.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.