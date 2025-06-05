Natalya Shares Heartwarming Story About WWE's Cody Rhodes & Late Star's Kids

Natalya Neidhart recently shared a touching story about how Cody Rhodes continues to support the family of late wrestler Brodie Lee, showing his kindness away from the cameras.

Brodie Lee, who was also known as Luke Harper, died in 2020 when he was only 40 years old. He left behind his wife Amanda Huber and two young sons. His oldest son, Brodie Lee Jr., was still a little kid when his father passed away.

On "Busted Open Radio," Neidhart explained how Rhodes has stayed close to the Lee family and continues to do special things for the children. She shared a recent example of Rhodes' generosity toward the family.

"They lost their dad when he was only 40 years old. Little Brodie Lee Jr was only 10, 11 years old when he lost his dad. Yesterday, Brodie [Jr] sent me a text saying, hey I can't come to the dungeon tonight. Cody is surprising us with a big day at Universal Studios or Disneyland," Neidhart said.

Neidhart praised Rhodes for never forgetting about the Lee family and always checking in on them. She said Rhodes regularly asks about how the children are doing and wants to see videos of their progress in wrestling training.

"Cody has never not stayed connected to them. So, not only is he a leader backstage in the WWE and in the locker room, he's also a leader with nobody even knowing that he's doing all of that. Like, he'll send me and TJ texts asking, how is Brodie doing, and can you send me footage, you know, he's that. It's nice that somebody can stand up and be there for Amanda [Huber], be there for the boys, and he does that."

While he leads WWE, Rhodes also quietly supports a wrestling family that lost their father and husband too soon.

