Backstage Update On AEW's Adam Cole After Botched Dynamite Spot

Adam Cole clashed with Kyle Fletcher during this past week's "AEW Dynamite," but controversially, Fletcher botched a move leading to the TNT Champion seemingly hitting his head against the ring apron. Considering Cole's history of concussions and injuries in AEW, many backstage were reportedly upset at the botch and the mere prospect that he could be injured again so soon into his TNT Championship reign. Bryan Alvarez of "Wrestling Observer Radio" shared some backstage information about Cole's condition following "Dynamite."

"He didn't hit his head, so that's good, but he did jack up his elbow" Alvarez claimed. "The bigger question is what in the f**k was Kyle Fletcher thinking? Because, literally, if he'd been two inches closer, he'd have killed the guy!" Alvarez further criticized Fletcher's decision to go with an Apron Powerbomb and advised him to just not do moves like that, while criticizing the match's disqualification finish too.

Dave Meltzer then weighed in, while agreeing with Alvarez about the match having a weak finish, he added that it's all likely to set up a bigger scale match between Cole and Fletcher. "If you do a finish like that and it goes nowhere, then you're just trying to, like, get out of anyone losing," he explained. "This one is very clear, it's building a program, so it's just step one."

