Abadon Shares Emotional Message About AEW Contract Not Being Renewed

AEW wrestler Abadon announced on social media that her contract with the company will not be renewed when it expires in June. The news came directly from Abadon herself in an emotional post on X.

Abadon, known for her unique horror-inspired character and zombie-like presentation, has been with AEW since 2020. She made her debut during the pandemic era and became a memorable part of the women's division with her creepy entrance and wrestling style.

In her announcement, Abadon shared how difficult it has been to process the news about her contract ending. She admitted that her feelings about leaving AEW are very complicated.

"My time with AEW is coming to an end. My contract expires in June and I will not be renewed. The emotions I'm currently trying to manage are incredibly difficult and full of conflict as I reflect on my time there," Abadon wrote.

Despite the disappointment of losing her AEW contract, Abadon made it clear that she plans to continue wrestling. She said her love for the sport is too strong for her to quit, and she wants to keep showing fans what she can do.

"My goal is to not let this be it for me, because I love wrestling too much to just stop. I've put in a lot of hard work that I will now be able to showcase more often. While my heart is currently broken, you can bet that I'm still gonna show up for training next week," she explained.

Many wrestling fans have supported Abadon since her announcement, praising her unique character and hoping to see her succeed in other wrestling companies. Her horror-themed persona made her stand out in AEW's women's division and earned her a loyal following that is sure to follow her into her next endeavor.

