Alexa Bliss Once Broke Character For A Heartwarming Reason

Throughout her WWE career, Alexa Bliss' commitment to her on-screen character has been outstanding, as she rarely stepped outside of gimmicks such as "The Goddess" or the "Wicked Witch of WWE." However, during an appearance at MegaCon Orlando in 2018, Bliss broke character to offer advice to a young fan who suffered from an eating disorder. Bliss has been open about her past struggles with eating disorders, as she dealt with anorexia as a teenager and would go through severe health complications due to low body weight. Thankfully, Bliss not only overcame her battles with eating disorders but has continued to help those going through similar struggles.

"Don't let anyone ever tell you that you can't do anything ... even though you're struggling, I've been there," Bliss said. "You know what I mean? And I remember, I wanted someone to tell me that I could get through it, and it didn't have to define m,e and you are beautiful. You cannot let anyone tell you what you can or can't do. I'm so happy that you're getting help and that you're getting healthier because you are beautiful inside and out, and please do not let anyone determine your self-worth."

Shortly after her interaction with the fan, Bliss continued to share on an episode with Lillan Garcia on "Chasing Glory" that the most difficult advice to give somebody with an eating disorder is telling them to eat, but it's essential in order for those who suffer to improve. The five-time Women's Champion also acknowledged that she speaks about anorexia and eating disorders often, but will never stop talking about it due to the amount of bullying that occurs around the topic.

