WWE Hall Of Famer Triple H Explains How Few Greats Actually 'Get' Pro Wrestling 100%

Triple H noted that it requires a lot of thought to try and see what could happen next but admitted that it's a difficult thing as you can still be wrong 80% of the time despite knowing the industry. Additionally, he noted that the Pat Patterson taught many of the guys just before him, who all passed their knowledge on to him but that he also learned a lot from Vince McMahon. "I was fortunate enough to sit under the learning tree that was Vince," he noted. "And when I say learning three, I mean the things of what to do and what not to do, right?"

"I was fortunate enough to sit around Pat." Triple H lastly pointed out that Patterson was the one who taught him that wrestling isn't something that comes from the mind, but the heart. "Pat would always say 'The wrestling business isn't here [points to forehead], it's here [points to chest]'right? And he was the fist one to ever say to me, he would be like 'Think about everybody you know in the business. How many people feel it here? [points to chest] Not many.'" Triple H also admitted that those who didn't feel wrestling in their hearts are the ones who never got far, despite their incredible in ring ability.

