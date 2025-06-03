WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Morton Closing Wrestling School

Ricky Morton announced yesterday that he'll be closing his wrestling school, known as the School of Morton. The news comes after 11 years in operation and about eight months after Morton announced the school was moving to a new building in Newport, Tennessee.

"I'm grateful for everyone who supported it, trained there, or believed in what we were building," Morton wrote. "Thank you for the memories. The amount of successful talent that came out of the wrestling school speaks for itself."

Morton is best known as one half of the Rock 'n' Roll Express alongside tag team partner Robert Gibson. The two were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, though they still continue to make in-ring appearances to this day, including several memorable moments for the Rock 'n' Roll Express in AEW. Morton is currently 68 years old, while Gibson is 66.

No reason was given for the school's closing, but Morton teased that he already has his "next chapter" planned, stating that it would be a good one. The wrestler then tagged the official account for the NWA, an organization with which Morton has long been associated.

The wrestler received an outpouring of support in the comments of his post, including from fans, former students, and at least one trainer from the school. While some were asking about the possibility of a final show to send off the school's in-house promotion, there was not any word from Morton indicating this was in the works. As of now, the School of Morton's website has already been taken offline.