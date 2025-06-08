Indiana Wrestling Promotions That Prove Local Shows Aren't Dead

Many like to say that pro wrestling is cyclical, especially when it comes to the business ebbs and flows of the top promotions. The same could be said for the smaller independent wrestling promotions scattered around the United States. At times, independent wrestling has been a booming scene, like following ECW and WCW's closures in 2001, which led to the sprouting of Ring of Honor and other like-minded, wrestling-first promotions. The mid-2010s saw the same thing happen, when an Elite-led ROH began doing big business again, while old standards like Pro Wrestling Guerilla peaked in popularity, and Game Change Wrestling burst onto the scene as a modern update of ECW and Combat Zone Wrestling. These days, however, with AEW and WWE taking in most major talent, the independent wrestling scene is a bit of a mixed bag, and that may be a kind way of putting it, as some feel indie wrestling is worse off than it's been in years.

With the larger, traveling indies now struggling, it would make sense that this would trickle down to the local independent promotions. At the same time, because of the centralized nature of local indies, many are still doing just fine. That's because, while they may not draw the headlines of a GCW or a classic era Ring of Honor, the local indies still offer a non-WWE Performance Center way for aspiring wrestlers to break into the wrestling business, and are singular focused on one thing (putting on shows) as opposed to TV deals, streaming, ect. It may not be sexy in the way PWG remained localized while also getting big, but there are still plenty of indies staying true to their area that are doing just fine. And in Indiana, there happens to be two promotions doing just that.