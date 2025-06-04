Sukeban Returning To United States At Anime Convention

Joshi promotion Sukeban have confirmed that they will be returning to the United States this summer for a very special event.

The promotion issued a press release, which was later shared by PWInsider, confirming that the next Sukeban event will be taking place on July 5 at the Anime Expo Convention in Los Angeles, California, tying in Sukeban's multimedia projects as their previous events have had live performances that have combined anime and manga art from Japanese artist Sakana Koji. Sukeban will look to transform the main entrance of the Anime Expo into a fan experience that will have programming running throughout the entirety of the convention (July 3, to July 6), with a special outdoor arena being built outside the Los Angeles Convention Center for the main fight on July 5.

Competitors for the main fight have not yet been confirmed, but the promotion has announced that current Sukeban World Champion Sareee Bomb will be defending her championship, while other members of her Cherry Bomb Girls stable will also appear live. The vast majority of the Sukeban roster has been confirmed for the event, including the promotion's commissioner Bull Nakano, and that a brand new stable will be debuting on the show as well.

With the event taking place at the Anime Expo, Sukeban will feature anime and manga art from artist TUESDAY specifically designed for the event, and that the show will also feature cameos, special live music performances and have limited edition merchandise on sale that will also feature TUESDAY's art.

Tickets are currently on sale for a show that marks the first time that Sukeban has returned to a location in its short history. Outside of Los Angeles, the promotion has already travelled to New York, Miami, London, and Berlin respectively in the past two years, and plans to branch out even further in the coming years.