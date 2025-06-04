WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Morton Opens Up About Closing His Wrestling School

WWE Hall of Famer and one half of the iconic Rock 'N Roll Express tag-team, Ricky Morton, recently announced that he'd be closing his Tennessee-based wrestling school, School of Morton, after 11 years of operation. Following the news, Morton appeared on "Busted Open Radio," where he opened up about why he decided to close his school after a decade.

"I'm not going into details, I mean it's still there, but I'm not. It's just a... misunderstanding," he clarified. "People that don't know our business... See, people train... people train in the wrestling business to go other places to work, but when you have a business that trains them and you tell them they can't go nowhere to work? Oh, that is just a slap in the face!" Morton then seemed to suggest that there was some sort of disagreement between him and those he trained or worked alongside, with an attitude problem being the likely cause.

"I didn't mean that for a knock, because guys would go to a wrestling school and learn; if you want in on our business, you gotta go train!" he said. "You gotta talk to people that are 10 times better than you. You gotta get booked on shows to work with guys that are 10 times better than you, that's the only way you're gonna learn!" Morton then added that he was lucky in the business, and that back in his day, everyone in the business could work and had a story and that today that simply isn't the case anymore. Morton also added that the wrestling school still exists but now operates under another name.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.