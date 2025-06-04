Eric Bischoff Responds To AEW Head Tony Khan's Jim Crockett Promotions Remarks

It has become a common trend over the past year for WWE to counter-program AEW, particularly when it comes to the latter's pay-per-views, but AEW President Tony Khan doesn't seem to phased by it. He stated after the Double or Nothing pay-per-view that WWE's efforts to sabotage AEW will go a lot differently to how WWE ultimately contributed to Jim Crockett Promotions going bankrupt and being sold to Ted Turner. Many people praised Khan for his honest, yet confident answer, but WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff thinks he should have worded it differently, stating on his "83 Weeks" podcast that Khan should have made more of an effort to engage his audience to make them back Khan and AEW in the wrestling war that WWE are not afraid to engage in.

"I understand why he said it, but there's a point where, and this is the part that I think Tony just doesn't relate to, it's how to get yourself over, how to get your company over, and how not to. How not to is to thump your chest and call yourself a challenger brand..." Bischoff said, explaining that Khan constantly putting AEW on a pedestal level to, or above, WWE is not favorable to AEW as it only invites comparisons.

"All that does is draw comparisons and they're not favorable to you. It's better to put your competition over until you're ready to compete. By that I mean if I was Tony in the situation that Tony's in, I would be cheering WWE on and I'd be telling my audience that I'm going to do everything in my power to compete, and I'll survive this, and it's going to be fun. 'Help me do it.' Engage your audience, embrace the competition, don't denigrate your competition when they're like five or seven light years ahead of you."

