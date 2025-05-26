Tony Khan Compares WWE Event Scheduling To JCP Era: 'This Will Go A Lot Differently'

This weekend saw AEW and WWE go head-to-head once again, but instead of it being weekly television shows, AEW Double Or Nothing aired at the same time as "NXT" Battleground. In light of the clash, Tony Khan compared the ongoing "war" between his promotion and WWE to the Jim Crocket Promotions era of wrestling.

"[The counter programming is] pretty consistent. I'd say it's the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I've seen since...Jim Crockett Promotions," Khan pointed out during the AEW Double Or Nothing Post-Show Media Scrum, before making a light threat against WWE. "So, a lot of scheduling that went that way and I can tell you this will go a lot differently than that did."

Khan seems to be confident that AEW will not go down the same path as the other promotions that directly opposed the WWE over the decades, especially considering the recent media deal with WBD. Some of WWE's biggest events, like Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble, began as counterprogramming to JCP PPVs. McMahon famously threatened to hold up the rights to WrestleMania IV if PPV providers showed the 1987 edition of Starrcade, though McMahon never actually made good on those threats.

In the main event of WWE's Battleground, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry put his title on the line against Trick Williams and lost the belt, which social media has been buzzing about in both negative and positive ways. However, on AEW's end, "Hangman" Adam Page beat Will Ospreay to win the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament and secure a shot at the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at AEW All In: Texas.

