Dave Meltzer Ties WWE Running SNME Against AEW PPVs To History

While many fans don't believe there is a war going on between WWE and AEW, that sentiment couldn't be more different at the executive level. The latest chess move between the two companies was made by WWE when it was revealed on Peacock's list of upcoming major events that two Saturday Night's Main Event shows would be taking place on May 24 and July 12 respectively. May 24 is Memorial Day weekend, the same weekend AEW usually hosts their Double or Nothing pay-per-view, while July 12 is when AEW will present All In: Texas at Globe Life Field, their biggest event of the year.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer detailed how it's not a coincidence for WWE to counter-program a major event from an opposing company, as Vince McMahon used to do the same thing to Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW in the '80s and '90s. He noted that Survivor Series was created as a way to go head-to-head with Starrcade 1987, a show that if the pay-per-view providers carried, McMahon purportedly wouldn't give them access to WrestleMania IV in 1988 (although the providers that carried Starrcade got access to WrestleMania IV regardless).

The Royal Rumble was also created to go head-to-head with the 1988 Bunkhouse Stampede, and despite Crockett still being able to function after the shows, there was a distinct loss in revenue for the company that was around $25 million per year towards the end of the '80s. McMahon tried to do the same with WrestleMania V in 1989, but cable companies pushed back and ultimately went to Ted Turner and asked him to run a pay-per-view against WrestleMania V, forcing McMahon to back down from playing hardball and WCW aired a free special instead.